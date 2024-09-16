Top UAE official calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza, Sudan

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:23 AM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:25 AM

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and Sudan as well as a return to the political process, noting that “the scale of suffering underscores the absolute necessity for peace efforts to succeed".

He made these remarks during his keynote speech at the first Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi today, where he also underscored the forum’s potential to foster diverse perspectives.

Addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Dr Gargash stated, “The war in Gaza has created a dire humanitarian crisis with an estimated 40,000 lives lost, many of them civilians."

"The international community must demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire and ensure the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid," he added.

He stressed that a sustainable post-conflict resolution requires more than a return to the pre-October 7 status quo. "A return to the status quo before October 7 will not bring lasting peace. The establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel is essential for true and lasting peace".

Turning to Sudan, the Dr Gargash described the ongoing conflict as one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history, with millions in need of aid and the threat of famine looming over half the population.

He also reflected on the contrasting dynamics in the global landscape, noting that while regions like the UAE have achieved economic growth and technological advancements, others, particularly Gaza and Sudan, continue to face acute challenges. He attributed the UAE's domestic success to visionary leadership, core values of tolerance, and a dedication to fostering an open, competitive economy.