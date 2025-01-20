'Time for independent Palestinian state' says UAE's top diplomat after Gaza ceasefire

Photo: AFP

Amid prayers for peace and normalcy in the Gaza Strip, it is now "time for an independent Palestinian state," said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.

As images emerged of Gazans hugging, shouting victory slogans, and sharing tearful moments after a 15-month-long war ended with a ceasefire agreement, Gargash added, "Months of death and devastation in Gaza are finally over. Let us pray for peace."

The truce, however, came with a snag. Israel delayed its implementation by nearly three hours, claiming it had not received a list of hostages from Hamas. During the delay, Israel rained down last-minute attacks, further increasing the death toll, which had already exceeded 46,913 people.

Expressing frustration with how international media portrayed the death toll, Gargash remarked, "Most infuriating was hearing, ‘according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians,’ as if war & bombings do."

Last year, Dr Gargash called for "a clear roadmap for establishing a Palestinian state", and added that the long-standing policy of containment has "failed miserably" in the conflict.

The top diplomat had reiterated the need for a two-state solution on multiple occasions. Just over a month into the war, in 2023, he called on the "need to go back to Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side."

"We need to be very frank with the Israelis: What are the borders that you are accepting?", he said at an event in 2023, addressing government officials and leaders from all over the world.

The ceasefire has brought hope to the Palestinians, as thousands of Gazans waded through the ashen landscape heaped with pulverised concrete and studded with the skeletons of ruined buildings.