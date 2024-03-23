This Dubai mosque showcases fusion of cultures, architectural brilliance

PHOTO: SM Ayaz Zakir

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 8:23 AM

During Ramadan, many faithful visit different mosques across the UAE for their Taraweeh prayers. If you are one among them, the Salam Mosque in Al Barsha should surely be on your list.

This mosque stands as one of Dubai's most remarkable architectural feats, captivating worshippers and passersby.

Stunning architecture

As the sun sets, the two minarets of Al Salam Mosque is illuminated with green lights, drawing attention from afar. Its unique step pattern construction and numerous domes contribute to its grandeur.

Nestled behind the bustling Mall of the Emirates, Al Salam Mosque holds significant importance among Dubai's religious landmarks. Since its construction in 2014, it has become a favoured destination for prayers. The mosque can accommodate up to 1,500 worshippers at once.

A beauty to behold

The exterior of the mosque is adorned with maroon paintwork and intricate gold finishing, setting it apart from surrounding structures. Its design, influenced by Emirati, Andalusian, and Ottoman styles, showcases the fusion of cultures and architectural brilliance. The bold Arabic words proclaiming ‘La Ilaha Illallah’ (There is no God but Allah) add a spiritual touch visible even from a distance.

Minimalist interiors

When you step inside the mosque, simplicity meets elegance. With over 20 rows to accommodate worshippers, the mosque provides a peaceful space for prayer. The ceiling, embellished with wavy patterns and gold detailing, creates a beautiful and spiritual atmosphere.

The green carpet in the main prayer area complements the gold-decorated ceiling, enhancing the mosque's visual appeal. Colourful windows adorn the walls, emitting vibrant hues during daylight.

Devotees travel miles to pray

Despite residing miles away, faithful travel miles from areas like Deira and Al Nahda to experience the charm of Al Salam Mosque. Its architectural splendor and spiritual ambience make it a loved destination among worshippers seeking connection with the divine.

Abdel Ahad, a resident of Al Nahda, traveled over 30 km to pray at Al Salam mosque. “The spectacular maroon paintwork and gold finishing make the structure stand out from a distance,” said Abdel Ahad.

“This is my third visit to the mosque in the month of Ramadan this year. When I came here for the first time two years ago. I was blown away with the way its constructed from inside and outside,” said Abdel Ahad.

Mohammed Abbas, a resident of Deira, is among many residents who travel miles to pray at Al Salam Mosque said the mosque is a lovely sight to behold against the city skyline.

“Every time I step into Al Salam Mosque, I am awestruck by the grandeur of its interiors and the magnificence of the praying area. It's not just a place of worship, it's a place where I find solace and spiritual rejuvenation,” said Abbas.

