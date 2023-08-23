Thief breaks into Dubai villa, left disappointed after finding no valuables to steal

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 11:12 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 4:43 PM

A thief, who jumped over a villa's fence under the cover of night, was left disappointed after a surprising twist foiled his plan: The villa he planned to burgle did not have any valuables.

The swift response of the Dubai Police led to his arrest, and he now faces imprisonment and deportation.

A Dubai court has sentenced him to one month of imprisonment and deportation from the country.

According to the case details mentioned in the investigation of the Dubai Public Prosecution, the accused was targeting vacant houses, when he chanced upon the villa of an Arab woman.

Late at night, the suspect managed to breach the villa's fence and entered the property, hoping to find items to steal. However, his efforts were in vain as he found no valuable items or cash within the villa.

The authorities quickly intervened, apprehending the suspect and handing over the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution. Following an investigation, the suspect admitted to his attempted theft.

Recognising the seriousness of the charges, the court combined the charges of attempted theft and trespassing.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police recently highlighted how to secure one’s home when travelling. The force has a service called 'Secure Your Home Before You Travel' and residents can sign up for it if going on vacation.

“Rest assured, your homes are in safe hands,” the police tweeted recently.

