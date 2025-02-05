Therme Dubai: Hanging gardens, hot springs; here's what tallest wellbeing resort will look like

Photos: Supplied

Imagine a botanical garden with a thermal pool that gives you beautiful views of the Dubai skyline. That is what the world’s tallest wellbeing resort will offer to its residents. Scheduled to open in 2028, the Therme Dubai – Islands in the Sky — will consist of gardens suspended from the air, stacked terraces, and cascading pools where guests can enjoy restorative thermal and mineral waters – as well as cultural events and social spaces.

The resort will consist of multiple botanical islands stacked into a tower. Each island is a platform for thermal pools, decks, and verdant indoor and outdoor vegetation. Measuring over 100m tall and spanning 500,000 square feet, the centre is designed to welcome 1.7 million visitors annually.

Announced as part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, the resort will be located in Zabeel Park, beside the Royal Palace. “We are shaping how cities can integrate nature, water, and culture to elevate quality of life at scale,” said Dr Robert Hanea, Founder and CEO of Therme Group.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The project was announced by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday and it was revealed that the city will allocate Dh2 billion towards the development of the new landmark.

Dr Robert Hanea.

Elizabeth Diller, Founding Partner of Diller Scofidio + Renfro — which is designing the ambitious structure — called it an “oasis in the sky". She explained that visitors will experience the “intense heat of saunas and steam rooms” as well as the “ambient temperature of thermal pools and cool mineral pools”, giving them a unique environment.

“By day, the atmosphere is contemplative and relaxing,” she said. “By night, the spaces come alive with music, artistic performances and events. We are thrilled to take part in the convergence of Therme's innovative approach to the tradition of public baths and Dubai's legacy for landmark architecture.” Elizabeth Diller. Construction of the tower — which has been described as architectural feat — is expected to begin in 2026. The tower will also recycle 90 percent of the water used in its thermal pools. Approximately 80 percent of the fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources. ALSO READ: Watch: Dubai to get world's tallest wellbeing resort by 2028