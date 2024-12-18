The man beside Sheikh Zayed

The late Sheikh Zayed and Zaki Nusseibeh with then president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

The late Sheikh Zayed and Zaki Nusseibeh with then president of Germany, Richard von Weizsacker.

It was “an encounter with destiny”, says Zaki Nusseibeh, the first interpreter for the late Sheikh Zayed, when he met the founder of the UAE in the summer of 1966 before he became the ruler.

“I had no idea my life would be involved with his destiny,” Nusseibeh said with deep gratitude for the path he has been taken on.

Nusseibeh came to Abu Dhabi as a young man from London, where his father was the ambassador for Jordan. It was through his father that he first met the UAE leader, the man who not only transformed his country, but transformed Nusseibeh into one of the Sheikh’s most trusted advisors.

“Everything I have learnt in my career and my life was from him,” Nusseibeh told Khaleej Times. “I came as a young graduate from England to Abu Dhabi in the ’60s and started working for him [Sheikh Zayed] in 1968. It was a coincidence, everything that happened here. Moving to Abu Dhabi was an encounter with destiny …A series of fortuitous coincidences that brought me to where I am today.”

Nusseibeh came to Abu Dhabi in 1967 and by chance became a stringer for international media. “There was a niche for a stringer for the international and Arab press and also because of the security situation in the Gulf as the British government announced its plans to withdraw,” a time which led to massive uncertainty in the UAE.

“It was a surprise, abrupt move and brought concerns,” he said of the withdrawal announcement. “It was a tough time,” the whole region conflict ridden, with issues with the UAE’s neighbours about territory.

“It was a time to build relationships with the region and the world,” he explained, having sat through meetings with a string of world leaders alongside Sheikh Zayed during that uncertain period.

Before he began working for Sheikh Zayed, Nusseibeh interviewed him in 1968. “He was a man who truly inspired awe in all those around him… everyone’s attention was focused on everything he said,” he recalled.

“I was awe-stricken seeing him, hearing him.”

The late Sheikh Zayed and Zaki Nusseibeh with then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Nusseibeh said he felt “truly lucky” to be part of the vision of building the UAE into a united federation and immediately accepted the offer to work for Sheikh Zayed in 1968.

“He was a remarkable leader. His communication skills were unparalleled, his language so rich and varied,” he recalled.

“He spoke in long paragraphs, he wanted to explain things, to bring anecdotes, poetry, verses from the Holy Quran, prophetic traditions, and to talk about strategy, politics and diplomacy,” he added.

With the withdrawal of the British from the protectorate, the country had a huge mission to build infrastructure, including water, electricity, roads, schools and hospitals but it was a mission which, headed by Sheikh Zayed, would take the country to the forefront of the world, diplomatically and economically.

Working with the great leader, revered across the Arab world, was “an amazing and exhilarating experience”, Nusseibeh said. “For him, the purpose of mankind was to help one another,” he said. “Values that in fact were seeded into the governance system we see around us today.”

The leaders, establishing what is now the United Arab Emirates, had bold ambitions, a wide vision, a long-term idea about where to drive the country. “It was not easy at first to understand where the vision came from, but he was able to bring his people along with him, working with his fellow rulers in the emirates and the young nationals he wanted to be part of his development strategy for the country,” he recalled. "I was blessed to be given the chance to be his interpreter on the one hand and to be his media officer, his voice to the outside world, on the other hand. I was able to learn about the values that he held very dear to himself and his vision for the country.” Sheikh Zayed’s legacy remains firmly rooted in his humanitarian values, values which remain key to the country’s domestic and foreign policy until today. “In everything he did he was driven by his humane values. He was a political leader, a charismatic leader and a successful one, but above all, he was a deep humanitarian who truly cared for his people and the people in the region and cared for humanity,” Nusseibeh said. “From the outset, Sheikh Zayed said we must walk a parallel path — walk into the modern path but keep our value systems intact,” — aware that the essence of Emirati life and culture must remain entrenched in any policy of modernisation. Witnessing the unification was a unique opportunity for Nusseibeh. “Working around Sheikh Zayed, there was always confidence that it can be done. The mere announcement of the Federation was a wild thing but it did not lead immediately to a smooth transition to a strong federation.” The late Sheikh Zayed and Zaki Nusseibeh with then Chancellor of Austria, Bruno Kreisky. He said it was a “decade of issues”, which at one point even led to Sheikh Zayed withdrawing his presidency in 1976. Sheikh Zayed said “there are too many disputes amongst us and if it is because of me, I will not renew my presidency, but I will continue to serve the Federation”, Nusseibeh said. However, that was short lived and Sheikh Zayed continued to be at the helm of the country’s development for decades. His talent for diplomacy and leadership won although the rocky journey continued until the late 1970s. When Sheikh Rashid became Prime Minister and started working closely with Sheikh Zayed, things became more stable.

Looking back, Nusseibeh said the seeds of today’s UAE were sown in those days. “As this federation succeeded, it was an amazing experience. Suddenly the UAE became recognised as a global player.”