Temperatures cross 50°C in UAE: 4 summer initiatives for workers to beat the heat

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 9:53 PM

As temperatures soar to a high of 47°C in UAE, authorities have sprung into action implementing a series of initiatives to protect workers from the blazing sun.

From offering free ice cream to banning outside work in peak hours, take a look at the initiatives put into place to beat the heat.

1. Midday break

The UAE government has implemented the midday break from June 15 to September 15. Working under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3.00pm is prohibited.

2. Rest stations

If you're one among many UAE residents who stock up on cold bottles of water and soda to give delivery riders when they come with your order – you would be glad to know that they now have more than 6,000 spots to rest.

The government and private sectors have collaborated to set up these rest stations for delivery workers during the midday break. These stations are shaded, and equipped with cooling devices and cold water.

3. Free ice cream, juices distributed