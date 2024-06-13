Takes off like chopper, flies like plane: Air taxi in UAE completes transition flight

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

The UAE residents and visitors’ dream of flying in an air taxi is one step closer to reality.

The US-based Archer Aviation’s Midnight aircraft, which will operate as a flying taxi in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2025, successfully completed the transition to flying at a speed of over 360 kilometres per hour.

Considered to be a challenging task, an eVTOl takes off vertically like a helicopter during the transition, accelerates forward, and shifts from thrust-borne to wing-borne flight like an aeroplane with tilt propellers forward before decelerating and landing vertically.

Transition is critical for Midnight and other similar aircraft to be able to carry commercially viable passenger payloads.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Midnight aircraft is currently undergoing test and trial runs in the US. Once complete, Archer Aviation will set up Midnight manufacturing facilities in UAE in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and also set up an international head office in the Emirate.

“Successfully completing the transition from hover to wing-borne flight with a full-scale eVTOL aircraft is a tremendous engineering feat that only a handful of companies in the world have achieved,” said Dr Geoff Bower, chief engineer at Archer.