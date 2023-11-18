Take photos of UAE life for chance to win Dh2,500 every month; how to join

The circulating clip showed a vehicle being swept away by strong, muddy waves in a flooded wadi
Calling all shutterbugs and photo enthusiasts in the UAE: Here's a chance to win Dh2,500 and other giveaways every month.
Emirates Post on Saturday launched the Postal Portraits Photography Competition, which is open to all nationalities aged 18 and above. Both professional and amateur photographers are welcome.
Running until September 30 next year, the competition is aimed at showcasing “a dynamic display of the diverse way of life that define the Emirates’ cultural landscape.”
Structured around distinct quarterly themes, the participants must “capture the vibrancy of the Emirates' postal experiences through their photographic lens”. Each participant is required to submit photographs that highlight postal activities, buildings, stamps, mail, mailboxes, letters, packages, vans, or postcards.
“We encourage all photography enthusiasts in the UAE to participate in this photographic venture. The initiative demonstrates our commitment to promoting community engagement and capturing the rich cultural heritage of the UAE,” Emirates Post said on Saturday.
The following criteria needs to be followed for participation:
Every month, the participant who submits the most exceptional photograph will be awarded Dh2,500 plus an assortment of giveaways.
Submissions start on the first day of every month, and end on the last day of the month. Winners are announced monthly on Emirates Post's social media channels.
Interested participants can visit the entity's official website for more information and submission guidelines.
