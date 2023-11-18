Take photos of UAE life for chance to win Dh2,500 every month; how to join

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 2:42 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 2:45 PM

Calling all shutterbugs and photo enthusiasts in the UAE: Here's a chance to win Dh2,500 and other giveaways every month.

Emirates Post on Saturday launched the Postal Portraits Photography Competition, which is open to all nationalities aged 18 and above. Both professional and amateur photographers are welcome.

Running until September 30 next year, the competition is aimed at showcasing “a dynamic display of the diverse way of life that define the Emirates’ cultural landscape.”

Structured around distinct quarterly themes, the participants must “capture the vibrancy of the Emirates' postal experiences through their photographic lens”. Each participant is required to submit photographs that highlight postal activities, buildings, stamps, mail, mailboxes, letters, packages, vans, or postcards.

“We encourage all photography enthusiasts in the UAE to participate in this photographic venture. The initiative demonstrates our commitment to promoting community engagement and capturing the rich cultural heritage of the UAE,” Emirates Post said on Saturday.

Criteria

The following criteria needs to be followed for participation:

High-resolution images for professional use must be submitted and must have a minimum of 3000 pixels in portrait or landscape layouts.

All photos must be in a digital format, they must not have any watermarks and must not be over-edited.

Each participant can submit up to 3 photos per month, either in colour or in black and white.

Photos must be added on a participant’s Instagram page with the tag #PostalPortraits.

Submissions need to be made by the end of each month and every winning photo will be announced the following month

Prizes

Every month, the participant who submits the most exceptional photograph will be awarded Dh2,500 plus an assortment of giveaways.

Themes

October–December 2023: Capturing the architecture and building exteriors of Emirates Post. (Note: This does not include interior spaces)

January–March 2024: Conveying your own story of the post in the UAE through pictures.

April–June 2024: Moments of people around Emirates Post locations. (Note: this cannot be actual customers)

July–September 2024: Expressing creative concepts that can be used for Emirates Post stamps and postcards.

How to submit

Submissions start on the first day of every month, and end on the last day of the month. Winners are announced monthly on Emirates Post's social media channels.

Interested participants can visit the entity's official website for more information and submission guidelines.

