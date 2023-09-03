Sultan AlNeyadi releases final video from space; here is what he said

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 1:19 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 10:32 PM

As Sultan AlNeyadi prepares for splashdown on earth, he has posted his last video aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on social media platform X.

“Perhaps this is my last video before returning and completing our mission aboard the International Space Station. A mission in which I shared with you the best moments and the most important unforgettable moments. Thank you all for your kind interaction and your most beautiful passion for science,” he wrote.

In the video, he spoke at length in Arabic about the time he spent on the ISS. He recounted how he spent Ramadan, shared memories and conducted various experiments in space.

“I remember the moments I shared with you looking at our beautiful planet,” he said. “I promised you how I will always hold my camera and take photos of the Earth. I also remember the beautiful moment when we conveyed to you the image of the Ramadan crescent and the beginning of the Hijri year.”

He also recalled the moments of his historic spacewalk, that lasted 7.01 hours in the vacuum of space on the starboard side of the truss structure of ISS. AlNeyadi became the first Arab astronaut ever to conduct a spacewalk.

Return to glory

He also called on his fellow Arabs to return to their glory as experts in the field of sciences. “We shared with you the sciences we have developed in general,” he added. “The purpose of all this is to spread knowledge and awareness. The importance of science cannot be overstated. We may have once been a nation known for our expertise in this area. There is nothing preventing us from returning to our previous glory.”

He advised everyone to approach the future with a positive outlook. “We must reject superstition and ignorance and seek knowledge wherever it may be found,” he said. “With determination and persistence, we can achieve anything.”

During his speech, an inflatable globe floats into the screen. AlNeyadi grabbed it and joked that “this earth follows me”.

He concluded his video on an emotional note saying that he is happy to have completed the journey. “Our mission will continue,” he said. “Our mission is just the beginning. The path will be followed by other Arab astronauts from different countries.”

In a separate post, AlNeyadi added this was not a final farewell. “Space, this is not a goodbye. I will see you later, whether on a new mission to the ISS or a farther destination. I thank my beloved country for turning our dreams into achievements and all of you for your trust and affection. Wish us a safe return. We'll meet soon.”

ALSO READ: