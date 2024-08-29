Student killed in Dubai crash: Why illegal transport could prove deadly for children

File Photo

Educators are encouraging parents to prioritise their children's safety over saving money and to avoid using illegal transportation services.

This warning follows a recent incident in which a 7-year-old student from a Dubai school lost his life, and 11 others were injured in a vehicle rollover on the Hatta-Lahbab road on Tuesday. The car was apparently a rented vehicle that had picked up the pupils from school, after dismissal.

After the incident, Khaleej Times spoke with educators to explore how schools can monitor the alleged use of unauthorised transportation by parents, often driven by concerns over costs and extended travel times.

Dr Arogya Reddy Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, said: “School buses are highly recommended due to the well-trained staff on board. Moreover, bus attendants assist with boarding and de-boarding, ensuring smooth operations while adhering to schedules. All bus personnel are approved by regulatory bodies such as Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and safety protocols are strictly followed. The buses are equipped with 360-degree cameras, ensuring comprehensive monitoring. Compliance with regulations is thoroughly addressed.”

Schools heads reiterated that a school bus offers a highly safe and secure mode of transportation for children. It is well-organised, with strict monitoring systems and necessary permits in place.

The personnel involved are trained, authorised, and held accountable for their actions, demonstrating a strong sense of responsibility.

“Private drivers often lack proper training or orientation. Some drivers tend to overcrowd their vehicles with children and rush due to multiple pickups. I've also observed some drivers taking off-road routes, which poses potential risks,” he added.

When schools were asked about reducing transportation expenses to make the school bus service more accessible to parents, educators stressed that the cost of school transportation remains slightly higher due to inherent expenses.

Schools strive for safe, affordable transportation

Reddy said: “Conversely, when parents express concerns about the cost of school buses, they often fail to realise that their savings (with unauthorised transport) are minimal. In fact, if they crunch the numbers, the monthly savings could be as little as Dh40 depending on the school. It's also important for parents to recognise that school transportation fees are approved by regulatory authorities, who thoroughly assess the market before endorsing them for schools.”

“The only time parents might save money is during school breaks. For instance, if a school operates for only two weeks in December, parents may still have to pay for the entire month to cover staff costs. But if you look at the bigger picture parents must prioritise their children's safety over money,” added Reddy.

School leaders noted that making school transportation more affordable is a significant step toward ensuring that all students have access to safe and reliable transport.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls earlier said: “We are continually looking into ways to keep our school transport safe and affordable, thus making school buses a preferred option for more families, and reducing the chance that parents will consider the use of unregulated services.”

Parents think differently

