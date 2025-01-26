Stone temple, first IIT overseas campus: 4 recent milestones for Indian community in UAE

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

With nearly 4 million members, the Indian community forms the largest expatriate population in the UAE. Hailing from diverse backgrounds and cultures, the people of the subcontinent have left a mark on UAE – from areas like business and education, to food and music.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today, here is a look at some of the firsts for the Indian community, UAE, and the broader region over the last year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rupay

In February 2024, UAE saw the launch of a new domestic payment card called Jaywan. In a collaboration across borders, the card was built on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card stack.

During the launch, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented President Sheikh Mohamed with a personalised card, who then used it to make a transaction.

With all UAE residents expected to have a Jaywan card in two years for the domestic market, co-badged cards would also be issued, in partnership with Mastercard and Visa to meet travellers’ needs for foreign markets.

UAE cards can also be used in India, while RuPay cards issued in India can be used in the Emirates. These transactions will also be carried out in the local currency.

Middle East's first stone temple

In early 2024, Abu Dhabi saw the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the emirate's only Hindu temple. The intricately-carved traditional structure is also Middle East's first stone temple.

The plot of land for the temple was allocated by President Sheikh Mohamed, who also selected the traditional plan, saying: "If you’re building a temple, it should look like a temple", according to Brahmaviharidas Swami, who headed the iconic project.

The temple was hand-carved in thousands of pink sandstone and white marble, according to the ancient Hindu ‘Shilpa shastras’ – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture and sculpture. With no entry fee, the temple is open to people of all religions and faiths.

The temple is open six days a week from 9am to 8pm and will remain closed for visitors on Monday. Visitors need to register through the official website to gain entry.

First visit of Indian Prime Minister after 34 years

After over 3 decades, an Indian Prime Minister set foot onto UAE soil when Narendra Modi visited the Emirates in 2015, 34 years after Indira Gandhi's visit in 1981.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, the leader said that the prolonged gap in visits to UAE was unintentional, and hailed the "deep historical links and unmatched level of familiarity" between the two countries.