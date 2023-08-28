Stay-at-home mom wins Dh20,000 scratch card prize with Dream Island
The lucky winner, also the first-time player of Dream Island, was travelling from Bangalore to Riyadh via Abu Dhabi when she won a big prize from a single Lucky 7 scratch card
Imagine a world where your favourite pastime of playing games could also lead to substantial rewards. And by that we mean heaps of rewards! Now with more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, Dream Island continues to change the lives of many people and it rightly did so for Shaista Parveen. The 39-year-old had what at first glance seems to be the ultimate stroke of beginner’s luck when she won Dh20,000 while playing a scratch card game. The seven-hour wait for their connecting flight at the Abu Dhabi International Airport was worth it after winning Dh20,000 from a single card.
A first-time player of Dream Island, Parveen was travelling with her children from Bangalore to their home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on August 15. While strolling around the airport, they passed by Dream Island’s Terminal 3 branch. "I thought I will try my luck. Anyway, the kids like this scratching game so I let them do it."
She bought three Lucky 7 cards at Dh50 each and because of the ongoing promotion, she received one free card. Printed on the first card she played, right on the bottom left side, was Dh20,000. "I did not react! [Like my] brain stopped working so the salesperson had to repeat that I won. My kids were even more excited than I was!"
Her word of advice to those who want to be a winner? "Everyone should try Dream Island. It’s fun to play! Dh20,000 is not easy to get but you have to try!"
