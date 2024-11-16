Spotted these green trucks in Abu Dhabi? Win free entry for Zayed Charity Run

Photo: WAM file

Two branded trucks representing the Zayed Charity Run, roamed the capital's streets from Friday, 15 November, offering 100 people the chance to enter the annual 'Run for Kindness' free of charge.

The bright green trucks travelling around the emirate will promote the 23rd edition of the Zayed Charity Run — taking place at Erth, Abu Dhabi, from 7am on Saturday, 23 November – and will showcase large QR codes enabling easy registration for those who spot them.

The first 100 people who see the truck, take a photo, and tag the ZCR Instagram account will receive one complimentary registration for the 3km, 5km, or 10km runs.

Regardless of fitness level, this year's Zayed Charity Run offers something for everyone: a family-friendly 3km route, a 5km course for intermediate runners, and 10km track for advanced runners.

All run categories, are priced at just Dh57.75, while People of Determination can participate in a 3km run, wheelchair, or cycling event free of charge.