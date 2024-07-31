Revealed: How Dubai uses drones to reduce traffic jams, speed up emergency response

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 5:02 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 5:27 PM

The drones you may see buzzing above you in Dubai skies will help the police in more ways than one. These advanced systems called 'Drone Box' will give the authority the ability to speed up access to accident sites, reduce traffic and criminal response time by supplying the command centre with crucial information.

The drone system supports a variety of security and police operations, including participation in field operations of security and traffic patrols present in the streets and areas of the Emirate of Dubai, rescue operations, especially in external areas, crisis, and disaster management, proactive detection of risks, monitoring traffic movement, and providing the command and control centre with data and information.

"The 'Drone Box' system is equipped with numerous smart platforms across the emirate. These drones are deployed from the platforms upon receiving reports, significantly reducing response times for severe accidents and emergencies," stated Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police in a press release on Wednesday.

Dubai Police is one of the first police agencies around the world to establish and launch such a smart and advanced system in the field of drones for police work. Brigadier Turki noted that the drones seen by the public in different areas of the emirate are part of ongoing police operations designed to enhance security.