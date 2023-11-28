Sports events, trophies: How Galadari Brothers marked end of Dubai Fitness Challenge

Photos: Shihab/KT

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 8:58 PM

Galadari Brothers group marked the closing of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) with an exciting day of sports events that saw the Food and Beverages division of the company lifting the overall trophy. The heavy equipment division (HED) came second in the closely fought competition.

Over a span of one month, the group held several competitions including badminton, cricket, swimming and football. At the closing ceremony on Sunday, final competitions of football and cricket were held in addition to athletics, shotput and tug of war.

While handing out the trophies, Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer, commended the employees for their performances. “I am impressed by the tough grit shown by everyone today,” he said. “Everyone gave it their all and participated with enthusiasm. The teamwork and spirit shown by every single player is impressive.”

GB, the parent company of Khaleej Times, has been an ardent supporter of the DFC and has organized several competitions for its staff ever since the campaign began in 2017.

Group Chief Human Resources Officer Dominic Keogh-Peters said that the company had embraced DFC as a commitment to physical well-being. “It is an an investment in the holistic health and productivity of our greatest asset – our people,” he said. “By embracing healthy competition, we not only make our Galadarians fitter but also cultivate resilient minds and cohesive teams, laying the foundation for success in both professional and personal realms.

A fit workforce is a thriving workforce, and as we unite in our pursuit of wellness, we elevate not only our individual potential but the collective strength of the Galadari Group."

Tough competition

For many employees, the annual DFC competitions are a matter of prestige and they spend months preparing for it. Subair Ahmed from HED, who won three individual medals and also participated in football and tug of war, said he swims three or four times every week. “Swimming is a passion of mine,” he said. “So I practice regularly. In addition to that, over the last six weeks we put together a football team from our division and practiced every week.”

Their hard work paid off when the HED team reached the finals. Similarly, Arshi Saifi from the corporate office said she spent time honing her badminton and running skills. “I spent over a month preparing for the competition,” she said. “It is important to train well. Or else, you won’t be able to perform to the best of your ability.” She placed second in the doubles badminton and won gold in the 1500 metres race.

Meanwhile, for Rosina from the industrial division, it was her first time participating in the annual competition. “I used to play sport when I was studying in school,” she said. “However, I have not done any sports for several years now. This time, I decided to participate and won third place in the 1500 metres. It felt like I was back in school. I think next year, with a bit of training I should be able to win the gold.”

