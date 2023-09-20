Spices to be promoted through India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The officials checked on the well-being of the couple as well as their two daughters, Maryam and Latifa
Indian spices and spice products, widely popular in the Gulf and the rest of the Arab world, may be the first commercial products to find their way through the new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
The Corridor was announced at the recently concluded Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in New Delhi to augment connectivity and integration among countries in the region.
Taking the first steps to promote the Corridor, India's Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is similar to the Spice Route of the historic past.
"So, we should be looking up to this new initiative as an appropriate opportunity to celebrate the flavours of India and the versatility of the country in the regions covered by the Corridor. Let Indian spices capture world markets," the Minister said while addressing the World Spice Congress in Navi Mumbai, just outside India's commercial hub of Mumbai.
Goyal said cuisine in India and the Middle East "would be incomplete without spices. We should now strive to make spices an essential ingredient across the world," according to a readout by his Ministry about the Congress.
Using a clever pun, Goyal exhorted that harnessing the new Corridor, "if we all work together as a team, we can spice up the world of commerce and exports. Let us delight the world with the magic of spices and let us preserve this magic for future generations."
Goyal urged the 35 million-strong people of Indian origin residing across the world, including the GCC to be brand ambassadors "to encourage increased consumption of spices across the world."
World Spice Congress 2023 is its 14th in a series. It was attended by importers from key spice importing countries in the Middle East.
ALSO READ:
The officials checked on the well-being of the couple as well as their two daughters, Maryam and Latifa
Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes
From glamorous parties to serene desert camping, the ways in which people in the Emirates celebrate are as diverse as the country itself
The devastating floods in Fujairah last year, a result of the highest rainfall the region has faced in 27 years, pushed many shops to the brink of closure
Some offices open one week after the collapse of part of the building, shops remain closed as investigation continues
The discussions touched on economic matters and efforts to enhance Dubai's achievements across various sectors
Ministry of Foreign Affairs commends the efforts of the UN and its special envoy
Officials said parents and guardians should monitor their children's activity on their smart devices