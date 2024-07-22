Some UAE residents spend up to Dh500,000 on gender reveal parties

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 1:44 PM

With gender reveal parties gaining popularity around the world, some UAE residents are spending up to Dh500,000 on such parties, according to event planners in the country. From drone shows in the sky and light displays on Burj Khalifa to smoke waterfalls, and colour streamers, people in the UAE are going all out to celebrate the event.

“We feel there has been a large shift towards gender reveals becoming more and more popular not just in the UAE but globally,” said Gauri Chadha, creative director of the Big Night Events (BNE).

“We have seen people spending up to Dh500,000 on a gender reveal party. The cost would depend on the creative vision of the party and the number of people attending the event but generally it tends to be above Dh250,000. However, we have had people coming up to us with a smaller budget, and we do our best to give them what is feasible in that budget,” she added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last week, Dubai-based influencers Nora and Khalid Alherani hosted a gender reveal party with a drone show, believed to be one of the first in the region. In 2020, Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah had conducted their gender reveal as a light display on the Burj Khalifa.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder of digital marketing agency Tish Tash said social media is partly responsible for the increasing popularity of these parties. “People like to share everything online, in a very visual and creative way,” she said. “Even ’normal’ non influencers like to share all their moments on social media and this feeds in to that.”

Celebration of life

According to Natasha, the pandemic has also fed into the popularity of gender reveal parties. “I do feel that since Covid especially, we are all finding more ways to celebrate life,” she said. “It’s a good thing for us all to cherish the important moments in life more.”

Globally, some gender reveal parties have been widely criticised for being destructive and leading to the deaths of people. In 2021, a California couple’s gender reveal caused a wildfire that burnt down thousands of acres of land, destroyed five homes and killed a firefighter. However, this has not put a damper on such parties and on the contrary, seems to have made them more popular.

Natasha said that as gender reveal trends have become more viral, more brands are willing to collaborate with influencers for such parties and her agency has dealt with several such requests.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe

Natasha said that producing content for brands can be expensive, and gender reveals – a type of content attractive to brands – are no different. She said that this is one of the reasons why brands are eager to collaborate with influencers for gender reveal parties.

“We are definitely getting a lot more requests to support gender reveals, but to-date it has mainly been with venues, decoration or cakes, even hair and make-up or clothing for reveals," she said.

Natasha emphasised that while it is easier to collaborate with brands for smaller elements, requests will change and become increasingly expensive as the industry grows larger. "It will then be a bigger consideration to clients," she added.

Emotional moment