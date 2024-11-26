Some UAE parents use tracking devices amid worries about child safety

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

For Fatima Saleh, a resident of Abu Dhabi and mother of two, knowing the whereabouts of her children is a top priority. Balancing the job with family responsibilities, she often worries about her children’s safety during their school commute and while spending time with friends.

“I usually return from the office at 4pm, and by the time I reach home, my kids are always present,” said Saleh.

However, like many working parents, she remains concerned about their activities while she is at work. “Once, my seven-year-old child went to his friend’s house two blocks away without informing me. When I got home and couldn’t find him, I was in a state of panic. I called all our relatives and eventually tracked him at his friend’s place,” said Saleh.

“This incident made me furious. When I discussed it with my sister, she suggested using tracking devices. I bought eight of them and placed them in my children’s shoes and bags,” said Saleh. “I can know where they are, and I am at peace knowing they are safe.”

Parents in the UAE are equipping their children with tracking devices embedded in school bags and shoes to ensure their safety. This trend has been driven by growing concerns over bus delays, traffic, and incidents of children tragically being left locked inside school buses. By using GPS-enabled gadgets, parents hope to monitor their children’s whereabouts in real-time and avoid risks during commutes.

Similarly, Tariq Ahmed, a resident of Al Taawun in Sharjah and a father of three, prioritises his children's safety, especially with his hectic schedule keeping him away from home for long hours. Ahmed’s wife, who is a schoolteacher, is also at work during the day.

Concerned about his nine-year-old daughter's well-being during daily commutes and extracurricular activities, Ahmed decided to take precautions. “Earlier this June, my daughter was stuck in traffic while returning home from a friend’s place after a birthday party. One of her friend’s parents was dropping her off,” said Ahmed. “The incident of a child being forgotten in a school bus was still fresh in my mind. I was at work, frantically calling her friend’s parents until I finally got a response. I felt helpless and overcome with anxiety.”

After discussing the incident with a friend, Ahmed learned about GPS-enabled tracking devices and decided to buy one. "I don't want to invade her privacy, but knowing she's safe between home, school, and after-school activities eases my anxiety," said Ahmed. Electronics retailers have reported a surge in demand for tracking devices. Moideen Mustafa, manager of Phone Line in Deira, Dubai, said that they have sold over 500 devices this year. "Parents often inquire about battery life, accuracy, and designs. Most parents prefer lightweight and durable devices with longer battery life. We have a range of options, from clip-on trackers to GPS-enabled shoe inserts," said Mustafa. Ahmed Fardeen, from Majestic Electronics in Al Nahda, Sharjah, said: "We have seen many clients asking for trackers that can send real-time updates to their phones," he said, attributing the rising demand to working parents looking for peace of mind.