'Some mothers walked out crying': This UAE room simulates sensory overload faced by people with autism

A virtual-reality experience aimed at helping parents, teachers and caregivers understand the sensory overload faced by people with autism is now available in Abu Dhabi. In the coming months, a mobile version of the room will be available to reach a wider audience across the UAE.

Described as the first such immersive room in the UAE and the Middle East, and the second in the world, the Autism Reality Experience will help parents of children with autism learn how to care for them better.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland, the company behind the experience, said over 550 people have already tried out the simulation in the past three months. "We had mothers who walked out crying, and people who couldn't complete the experience because it was so overwhelming," Faulkner said.

"One lady came with her son and said, 'My son lived 22 years in my world, and now I spent 10 minutes in his world.'" Faulkner also shared other reactions to the simulation, saying: "Another lady who works in a facility said she is going to go and give someone who has autism the biggest hug because now she knows how he feels."

After the experience, an individual who owns an autism centre said that she would remove all the current learning materials, and work on new methods based on her newfound learnings, the Topland CEO said.

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland

The simulation, which opened at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, was developed by UK-based Training 2 Care with the help of 140 people, including children and adults with autism. Those who want to experience the simulation can reserve a time slot through an online booking system.

Inside a dark room, participants wear eyeglasses to distort their vision and thick hand gloves to restrict their ability to grasp objects, while sounds of a clock ticking, a dripping water tap, and a vacuum are played through headphones. The sounds are amplified, with various fragrances added to the atmosphere, as they are asked to complete simple tasks, such as writing on post-it notes or placing pennies in a piggy bank. Faulkner also said plans include creating a smaller mobile version of the room, in a van, to reach a wider audience across the UAE over the coming months. ALSO READ: Meet the UAE's shadow teachers who are changing the lives of students of determination UAE needs more autism centres that provide affordable services, says FNC member