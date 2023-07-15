Sipping coffee at mall café, riding Dubai Metro: How Sheikh Mohammed spent birthday eve at residents' favourite spots

His official duties over the past few days has seen Sheikh Mohammed touring 5 locations in 3 days
Just ahead of his 74th birthday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, was seen across town, taking stock of situations and being the hands-on leader he is known to be.
Residents were in for a surprise when they saw Dubai's Ruler casually walking in malls, hotels and even taking the metro!
Early in the day, Sheikh Mohammed was spotted at Atlantis The Royal, the recently opened ultra-luxury hotel. Sheikh Mohammed, a true sport, managed to spot the camera pointed at him and posed for the video with his signature gesture. Take a look at a video uploaded by Instagram user @boomboomp0w who was present there:
Sheikh Mohammed was then spotted on the Red Line of the Dubai metro, taking in the glorious views of the city. In the video below, he is seen admiring the skyline of the city during his journey.
He was also spotted in Dubai Mall, by Instagram user @timas.vlogs who captured the Dubai royal walking along with his team.
Taking a coffee break, the Sheikh Mohammed stopped by Cipriani's in the same mall, as he sat down to enjoy a cup of joe. Instagram user @amine_koubi put up a story of the leader indulging in a conversation with his team over a cup of coffee.
Just last week, the Dubai Ruler was spotted in five different locations in Dubai. He was seen at the Dubai Water Canal, SeaWorld and at Dubai Airport too.
