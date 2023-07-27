Sheikh Saeed passes away: Bahraini Crown Prince arrives in UAE to extend condolences

The Emirates declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for 3 days starting today

By Agencies Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 6:30 PM

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, arrived in the UAE on Thursday to extend his condolences to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival, Salman bin Hamad was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the UAE, Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saeed, who was suffering from a health problem, passed away on Thursday. The Presidential Court announced a three-day mourning period, with flags flown at half-mast across the country, from today, Thursday, July 27, until the end of Saturday, July 29.

Bahrain's Crown Prince was accompanied by the Commander of the National Guard, General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, the First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Authority for Sports, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Director General of the Royal Family Council, Shaikh Salman bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, and a number of senior officials.

