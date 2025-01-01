Sheikh Mohammed praises Dubai heroes behind stunning New Year's Eve celebrations

As fireworks lit up in 36 locations across Dubai to celebrate the biggest night of the year and welcome 2025, countless individuals worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the event's success.

On Wednesday, as the world woke up to a new year, the Ruler of Dubai extended heartfelt gratitude to the teams and individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure the resounding success of emirate's New Year celebrations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X and wrote: "Special thanks to the Events Security Committee, which includes 55 government agencies and contributed to safe, smooth and honourable celebrations, befitting the name of Dubai and the Emirates."

The grand event captivated millions of residents, tourists, families and loved ones from 190 countries.

Sheikh Mohammed called Dubai "the city of the world" and said how the city's celebrations was a global model of coexistence, tolerance and civilisation. He thanked "everyone who attended, interacted, and shared these celebrations with us from around the world".

“May the Emirates be a country that welcomes the world and stand as a model for the world. Happy New Year to everyone," the VP concluded.

The New Year's Eve festivities saw Dubai sparkle with stunning fireworks, cultural performances, and state-of-the-art drone shows. Iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, dazzled millions with mesmerising visuals, cementing city's reputation as a top destination for year-end celebrations.

While Dubai spares no effort in celebrating the grandest night of the year, safety remains a top priority for the authorities. The Events Security Committee implemented comprehensive measures to ensure public safety, from managing traffic flow to overseeing secure yacht celebrations, with particular focus on major event areas.

Planning and execution

Dubai Police set up 33 support tents across major event locations, including 19 in Downtown Dubai, to assist visitors with various services. These include “Lost and Found,” first aid, general inquiries, and the option to file criminal reports if needed.