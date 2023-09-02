Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences to family of prominent Emirati

The young patient was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and faced 'several complications'
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences to the family and loved ones of Emirati Harib Khalifa bin Hadher Al Muhairi, who passed away on Thursday.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere sympathies and prayed for the late Emirati's soul. He also prayed for his family that they may find strength and solace in their moment of grief.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also offered their condolences to the family and relatives of Al Muhairi.
