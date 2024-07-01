Sheikh Mohammed congratulates top UAE high school students

Mortgage buyers were typically younger individuals who preferred being around popular lifestyles and social hotspots, a report revealed
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the high school students in the Emirates who graduated top of their class for the academic year 2023-2024.
Sheikh Mohammed took to X to extend his well wishes to the eight top students as well as their parents.
These are the students who graduated top of their respective classes.
Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year.
The Dubai ruler also added, "In our schools we see our future, and in our students we see our new national cadres. And from the field of education we embark on the fields of development."
Sheikh Mohammed also wished everyone a happy holiday, as schools in the UAE will have their two-month summer break that begins on Monday, July 8, for most schools in the country.
