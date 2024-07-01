E-Paper

Sheikh Mohammed congratulates top UAE high school students

The Ruler took to X to extend his well wishes to the educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the high school students in the Emirates who graduated top of their class for the academic year 2023-2024.

Sheikh Mohammed took to X to extend his well wishes to the eight top students as well as their parents.


These are the students who graduated top of their respective classes.


Government schools

  • Mariam Obaid Rashid Hamad Ali Alzaabi topped her Elite Stream class at Um Almumeneen School in Fujairah
  • Abdalla Mohamed Mekhimar Aref Mekhimar excelled in his Advanced Stream class from Ras Al Khaimah School.
  • Alya Hassan Hassan Darwish, a General Stream student in Al Hamham Secondary School in Ras Al Khaimah bested the other students in her class.

Private schools

  • Waleed Khaled Alasadi topped his Advanced Stream class from International Private School in Abu Dhabi
  • Ward Omar Mahmoud was first in his General Stream class from Tolerance Schools in Abu Dhabi.

Applied Technology schools

  • Mayed Rashed Khaleifah Obaid Alhmoudi topped her Advanced Science Stream class in Applied Technology Schools in Fujairah.
  • Nada Sulaiman Mohamed Ahmed Almaazmi bested other students in her Advanced Stream class in Applied Technology Schools in Ajman.
  • Alyazia Hamdan Rashed Abdulla Alshamsi excelled in her General Stream class in Applied Technology Schools in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year.

The Dubai ruler also added, "In our schools we see our future, and in our students we see our new national cadres. And from the field of education we embark on the fields of development."

Sheikh Mohammed also wished everyone a happy holiday, as schools in the UAE will have their two-month summer break that begins on Monday, July 8, for most schools in the country.

Web Desk

