Look: Sheikh Mohammed approves urban plan for Expo City Dubai with capacity for 76,000 people

A new urban plan for Expo City Dubai that will be home for 76,000 people was approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday.
The residential facilities, spanning 3.5 sq km over five areas, will be home for more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals.
As part of the plan, business complexes housing specialised companies will also be set up. A new international exhibition centre worth Dh10 billion will also be established.
The master plan includes the new global headquarters for DP World – a leading enabler of international trade and one of the UAE’s flagship organisations – and features DEC, a powerhouse of Dubai’s economic growth and one of the key entry points to the city.
DEC, too, recently announced plans to increase the size of its current venue.
The new plan was approved in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Terming it as a new chapter in long-term vision of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors.”
The Expo City will not only support the growth of Al Maktoum Airport, Jebel Ali Port and DEC but also offer investors opportunities to capitalise on Dubai Economic Agenda D33. It will also play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, in which Expo City is named as one of five key urban centres.
