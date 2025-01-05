Sheikh Mohammed approves construction of 3,000 houses to support young citizens starting families

Construction of a housing project comprising over 3,000 residential units at an estimated cost of Dh5.4 billion was approved on Sunday by the Dubai Ruler.

This initiative would support the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, launched on January 4, which aims to promote family stability, improve quality of life, and encourage work-life balance through financial, social, and educational support measures.

Announcing the approval of the project, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, "Our goal is to encourage young people to get married, provide decent housing for families, and improve the quality of life for our young people as they start life."

The allocation of these residential projects will be prioritised for participants in the 'Dubai Weddings' initiative, which seeks to support young Emiratis in starting families by easing the financial and logistical challenges associated with marriage.

The Dubai Ruler continued, "Hind bint Maktoum, Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed and I will continue to support everything that contributes to the prosperity, stability and comfort of our citizens."

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed's wife, also offers a 10-day paid marriage leave for spouses working in Dubai government offices and a remote work option on Fridays for mothers during the first year after maternity leave.

“Strong families are essential to create a better future. We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of every Emirati family in Dubai, ensuring their lasting happiness and stability while empowering them to nurture future generations who can shape a brighter tomorrow,” said Sheikha Hind in a statement released by the Dubai Government Media Office (GMO).