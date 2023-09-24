Sheikh Mohammed announces search for new minister; nearly 5,000 candidates apply within hours

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 10:58 AM

Scores of young citizens responded as the UAE Vice-President invited applications for a ministerial position for the youth portfolio. Within seven hours of posting the open call, nearly 5,000 Emiratis applied to become a minister in the UAE Cabinet.

Taking to microblogging platform X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said he was looking for a "distinguished young man or woman who represents the youth and follows up on issues" that are of interest to them.

"We want the person to be knowledgeable about the UAE, be brave and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the homeland," he said.

Those "competent, capable and honest" to be Minister of Youth were asked to send their applications to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs at ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.

In addition to mailing their applications, many individuals responded to the tweet, with one praising the "progressive, transparent and effective way of announcing a ministerial post".

Eager to serve the country, some candidates put forward their candidature on X. A potential minister wrote: "I will be in the field among the youth and society, to be the best minister of youth in history."

Focus on youth

Nurturing the next generation of leaders is among the highest priorities for the UAE government, with the country's leaders often remarking how important the youth is to them.

The country's youth policy is so robust that Arab youngsters voted the UAE as their top choice to live in for 12 years straight, according to the annual Asda'a BCW Arab Youth Survey.

In 2016, the country appointed the world's youngest minister when Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui became Minister of State for Youth Affairs at 22. Shamma was selected from a pool of young individuals nominated by universities from across the country.

Among the initiatives that the UAE launched for its youth are:

>> National Youth Strategy: It looks at the five major transitions in a youth's life in 20 years (15-35 years).

>> Emirati youth board membership: Since 2019, it has been mandatory for federal government entities to include young Emiratis in their boards of directors.

>> Youth councils: Platform for the youth to give their take at all stages of policy development.

>> Youth circles: It facilitates dialogues directly between the youth and the government, private sector and global leaders.

>> Federal Youth Authority: A startup initiative intended to connect every young person to every branch of the government.

