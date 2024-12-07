Sheikh Mohammed announces massive 'Dubai Walk' project to make city pedestrian-friendly

After Dubai's plans to become a bicycle-friendly city, the emirate announced an extensive plan to make an integrated walking network on Saturday, December 7.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to inform residents the development of walkways spanning 3,300km in a project named 'Dubai Walk'.

This massive project, set to begin in two areas – Museum of the Future and Al Ras – is an effort to make the city pedestrian-friendly all year long. Corridors and areas between buildings will feature innovative cooling solutions.

Aside from the pathways, it also includes the construction of 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels, 112km of waterfront pathways, 124km of green walking trails, and 150km of rural and mountainous pedestrian paths.

Watch the video announcing the project, below:

Initial pathways

Two iconic locations have been selected for the initial implementation, which will give pedestrians a glimpse into the the past and the future of the city.

1. Museum of the Future:

The pathways will showcase the emirate's futuristic vision and will include a 2km-long bridge, a climate-controlled walkway, open spaces, and commercial areas.

This pathway will connect major hubs, including the Dubai World Trade Centre, Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and metro stations.

2. Al Ras:

This location will take pedestrians back to the past with a 15km trail. It will bring to life historical, waterfront areas while also incorporating green spaces and public displays.

3-phase implementation plan

The project will roll out in three phases, focusing initially on key areas such as Al Barsha 2, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Mizhar 1, and later expanding to 160 neighbourhoods. It will include pathways for neighbourhoods, urban areas, and tourist spots.

Three main bridges will be created, these are:

1. A bridge on Al Ittihad Street connecting Al Nahda and Al Mamzar.

2. A bridge on Tripoli Street linking Al Warqa and Mirdif.