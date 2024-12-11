Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh7-million award for federal employees who help cut out bureaucracy

Photo: @HHShkMohd/X

The UAE Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Dh7 million award for federal government employees who help cut out bureaucracy.

"We will honour work teams, individuals and federal entities that submit projects to shorten government procedures, provide financial resources and reduce regulatory burdens on companies and individuals," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a post on X.

"We will honour and celebrate those who facilitate transactions, simplify procedures, shorten steps, and save people effort and time in their government transactions.

"We will thank the creative people and celebrate the hard-working and dedicated government employees who serve the people day and night to provide resources, serve the public, and consolidate the country’s competitiveness," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the Cabinet approved the formation of the Emirates Entrepreneurship Council and a fund worth Dh300 million was allocated to support youth projects and encourage and motivate them to enter the field of entrepreneurship.

The Emirates Entrepreneurship Council will be headed by Alia Al Mazrouei.

"Our country is blessed, its goodness is widespread and great, and its economic movement benefits everyone, far and near. We want our youth to benefit from this tremendous economic movement, understand the foundations of excellence in it, exploit the great opportunities it provides, and lead this movement to greater and broader horizons…," he said.

The Cabinet also approved the national policy for preserving the country’s modern architectural heritage. The policy will focus on developing plans to preserve the cultural, national and historical importance of urban facilities and buildings that have come to constitute the country’s architectural identity.

Around 130 sites and buildings have been approved currently and this will increase to 1,000 sites in the coming years, Sheikh Mohammed said.