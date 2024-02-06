Sheikh Mohamed, Putin discuss regional, global developments on call

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 8:30 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 8:52 AM

In order to further strengthen bilateral ties, Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Vladimir Putin on the phone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after the Gulf country successfully mediated a prisoner exchange between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the Ukraine conflict.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's steadfast commitment to promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally, emphasising the importance of resolving conflicts and disputes through ongoing dialogue and diplomacy.

He further underscored the UAE's dedication to backing all efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian consequences of the Ukraine crisis.

