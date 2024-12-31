Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences on death of UAE citizen

The President offered his condolences today on the passing of Ahmed Sayed Mousa Sayed Abdulrahim Al Hashimi during his visit to Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace.