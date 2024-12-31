Sheikh Mohamed offers condolences on death of UAE citizen

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased
The President offered his condolences today on the passing of Ahmed Sayed Mousa Sayed Abdulrahim Al Hashimi during his visit to Majlis Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.
He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to Allah to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon him, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and grant his family patience and solace.
Also offering their condolences were Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Office of Strategic Affairs of the President and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
