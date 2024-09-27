Sheikh Mohamed meets former US president Donald Trump

Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying
Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged Trump's efforts to bolster the partnership between the the UAE and the US
President Sheikh Mohamed met with former US president Donald Trump on Thursday as part of his historic visit to the US.
Highlighting the UAE-US relations that have flourished in more than 50 years, Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged Trump's effort to bolster the partnership between the two countries.
Earlier this week, the UAE President met with US President Joe Biden, where strategic cooperation and regional issues were discussed. Biden recognised the UAE as a major defence partner of the US after talks that revolved around topics that included the war in Gaza and growing Middle East instability.
Sheikh Mohamed also met US Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Both Harris and Trump are running for president in this year's US elections.
