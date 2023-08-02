Look: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss bilateral ties

UAE President was welcomed by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan

Photos: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 2:20 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 10:10 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, earlier arrived in Amman at the start of an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The plane carrying the UAE President was met by aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which escorted the presidential flight until its arrival in Amman.

The UAE President was welcomed at Marka International Airport by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan and Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan. Also attending the welcoming reception were Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; and a number of senior Jordanian officials.

An official reception ceremony was held for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, featuring a guard of honour and performances of the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan.

Bilateral ties

The UAE President and King Abdullah II met to review bilateral ties and explore opportunities to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two nations. The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international developments.

The meeting took place at Basman Palace in Amman. King Abdullah II expressed his confidence that the visit will help to reinforce the strong bilateral relations and lead to further collaboration in numerous fields.

The two sides discussed various aspects of UAE-Jordan cooperation and opportunities to build on the deep, historic ties between both nations. Their talks explored ways to expand and strengthen cooperation across key strategic sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic partnerships, investment and development opportunities, and other key areas aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, and stated their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts. Both sides underscored a shared commitment to promoting peace and supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring stability for the people of the region and the world.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE and Jordan share a common vision to achieve sustainable development, stability, and economic prosperity for their people and for the region as a whole.

Following the meeting, a luncheon was hosted in honour of the visit of the UAE President.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City

A new residential city was recenty built in Zarqa, Jordan. Named Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City, the locality comprises 1,032 apartments dedicated to officers, non-commissioned officers, and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army.

King Abdullah II earlier officially opened the city, which is built on a 288-dunam (1 dunam is roughly 1,000 sqm) plot within the Jordanian Armed Forces' designated lands. The city was made possible through a grant from the UAE.

The development encompasses 99 buildings with apartments of varying sizes, all designed according to the latest engineering and technical standards.

During the visit, King Abdullah took a tour of several apartments and explored the various facilities in the city, such as the mosque, commercial stores, and recreational areas, including children's playgrounds covering a total area of 14 dunams.

Situated just 20 kilometres away from the capital, Amman, the residential city offers convenient access to essential services, the Hashemite University, and the Zarqa-Mafraq road.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with several distinguished officers from the armed forces of both nations.

