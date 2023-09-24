Sheikh Hamdan launches leadership program to train next generation of Emirati talent

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 6:25 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 10:57 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has launched the Dubai Economic Leadership Program.

It aims to prepare the next generation of Emirati talent to lead Dubai’s vital sectors by enriching them with knowledge of latest economic trends and expertise.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) in collaboration with strategic international partners prominent in the field of economy, the programme is set up with the goal of preparing national talent through quality education and targeted activities that help them gain essential future leadership.

Investing in people

In a post published on his official account on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today we launch the ‘Dubai Economic Leaders Program’. Our goal is to prepare Emirati talent who will assume the responsibility to elevate Dubai’s economy and its future, fulfil its economic agenda, D33, and ensure sustainable growth."

“I will personally oversee the progression of this year-long program, which falls under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD). The nomination and application process is open to those who see themselves as part of the future of Dubai and the UAE."

“With a wealth of creative minds across all sectors, Dubai has enough resilience and proactivity to ensure a leading position at the forefront of the world’s most diverse and fastest-growing economies,” he added.

Promising opportunities

The Dubai Economic Leadership Program aims to develop new themes that help develop promising national competencies, provide the right conditions to nurture leadership skills and support outstanding talent.

These will also contribute towards the goals of D33, in terms of doubling Dubai’s economic growth over the next decade, and bolstering its position among the world’s top three cities.

The centre will open registration for the program between September and October, on its website www.mbrcld.ae.

Applicants must register keeping a forward-looking vision in mind. They should have played a key role in formulating strategies in their workplace.

Additionally, they should be leading a strategic initiative, be leaders of successful teams, and be second- and third-level leaders.

