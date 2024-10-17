Sharjah’s ‘viral’ milk brand: Residents queue up from 6am as bottles get sold out within hours

A new brand of organic milk produced in Sharjah has become so popular that residents queue up for it as early as 6am — however, by 10am, the day's batch of about 4,000 litres is usually all sold out.

Called Meliha Organic Milk, this product was launched at the Sharjah Cooperative Society in August. Free of artificial additives, it is available in various sizes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Some buyers would drive all the way from other emirates just to get their hands on a bottle of this popular milk.

Maryam Al Hamadi travelled to Sharjah all the way from Ras Al Khaimah to try it. "It was difficult to find because it sold out quickly, but I eventually found it," she told Khaleej Times. "I now visit the store daily for my portion, and I'm proud of our local industries."

Alzain, who lives in Dubai, had to go to Sharjah several times before she managed to buy one.

“Every time I went to a store with my friend, it would be sold out. I was told that I needed to go early in the morning to get it but could not because of work and family commitments. Last week, I finally saw some bottles of milk and bought them. I distributed them among my family members,” she told Khaleej Times.

Even Rayan Ahmed Al Jabri, who already lives in Sharjah, found it difficult to buy this milk at first. "There used to be crowds at the stores. But now, specific distribution times have been organised to ensure availability in Sharjah Cooperative Societies for everyone," he said.

The milk's producers have to deliver and replenish stocks every single day to maintain availability. Its rapid success prompted the brand to quickly expand to Dubai. Now, Meliha milk can be bought at Union Coop stores.

"We faced difficulties at first due to the high demand for Mleiha Milk, which led to crowding and rapid selling out.

What's so special about it

Since it's organic and free of any preservatives, its health benefits were the first hook for UAE residents.

"Meliha milk is not just healthy — it’s delicious. I’ve enjoyed it in my daily drinks, like with karak tea, and it pairs wonderfully with cornflakes and honey. It’s gentle on the stomach and does not spike blood sugar levels, making it a staple for us," Alzain said.

Al Hamadi agreed that it was "delicious and light". "Its effect on the stomach is different compared to other types of milk," she said.

"The price is slightly higher, but it’s reasonable, given the quality," Al Hamadi added.

Meliha milk is priced at Dh9.95 for a one-litre bottle, compared to about Dh6 for other brands. The two-litre bottle costs Dh17.95, while competitors are priced at about Dh12. Consumers, however, recognise that the quality of Meliha milk sets it apart, justifying the higher price.

"The taste is authentic, with no added sugars or preservatives. It's truly a natural product," said Fatima Saeed Al Hamoudi from Khor Fakkan, "The demand has been high, and we have seen customers rush to buy it as soon as the store opens."

Al Hamoudi also thanked the Sharjah Ruler for leading the way to make fresh milk available straight from local farms.

'We never expected this demand'

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, recently issued a directive to increase the core herd at Meliha Dairy Farm from 5,000 to 8,000. The Meliha farm "never expected this level of momentum and demand", Khalifa Al Tunaji, head of the Agriculture and Livestock Department, said during the launch of the milk brand at Union Coop in Dubai. "Initially, we were conducting a risk assessment regarding the quantity of returns and alternative policies. However, what we observed in the market was a strong thirst for healthy organic products," Al Tunaiji said. He added: "As highlighted by the Ruler of Sharjah, the benefits of this milk and its products resonated with people, leading to increased demand." Al Tunaji announced plans to diversify Meliha dairy’s offerings, introducing yoghurt, flavoured infant milk, and long-life milk by the end of the year. Meliha dairy also aims to launch organic vegetables, fruits, and honey products, along with a new range of organic free-range poultry set to debut in June. The milk stands out for its high-quality composition, containing more than 4 per cent fat and 3.5 per cent protein, as well as A2A2 protein, known for easy digestibility and minimal intestinal discomfort. Mohamed Al Hashimi, CEO of Union Coop, reiterated the cooperative’s commitment to supporting local products and ensuring their availability across Dubai, with plans for further expansion. As consumer awareness continues to grow, Meliha milk not only satisfies a demand for quality but also fosters a deeper connection between local producers and the community. ALSO READ: Sharjah's popular Meliha milk now available in Dubai Pistachio kunafa dosa or tea? How viral Dubai chocolate bar is inspiring other chefs in UAE