Sharjah's 'tailoring street' houses businesses that have been operating for over 45 years

KT Photos: Hind Aldah

In the old district of Al Mujarra, which houses the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and Sharjah’s state-of-the-art ‘Rain Room’ art installation, decades-old tailoring and embroidery shops, which continue to produce the traditional Mukhawar, bring in customers from around the region.

Dozens of tailoring and embroidery shops pack the streets of this neighbourhood, focusing solely on tailoring and embroidering the traditional Emirati women’s dress. The Mukhawar is culturally significant for women and remains an important part of the country’s heritage.

Mohammed Adnan, owner of Al Talab Tailoring & Embroidery, is already working on Mukhawar dresses for his customers ahead of the busy season during Ramadan.

To make the dresses, Adnan brings in rolls of different textiles from Dubai at a cheaper price and employs a designer to create up to 10 different styles of Mukhawar to be sold at his shop.

The women then choose their preferred design, give their sizes to the tailor, and pick up them when ready, usually in a few weeks’ – or months’ – time.

Adnan’s establishment, which was previously his grandfather’s, father’s, and uncle’s shop – in that order, has been operating for more than 45 years. It was previously located in the old souq under a different name, but soon after the family moved it to the Al Mujarra district, where business is booming to this day.

The busiest and most profitable months are during December, January, and February, Adnan said. During the rest of the year, business moves at a slower pace, but it does not stop. Even during the off season, his shop continues to see occasional customers and does not receive any loss, the owner added.

However, businesses earned more previously when there were fewer tailoring shops, he said. Several new embroidery and tailoring ships have sprung up over the years, increasing competition amongst the shop owners.

For customers, this gives them the opportunity to seek out similar designs at lower prices. Even within the same shops, prices vary across the meticulous and intricate styles of embroidery, but shop owners like Adnan keep in mind that some customers come in to tailor multiple dresses at once, so he accepts the lower prices they offer. Haggling is a given in these shops, and Adnan said that not once has a customer agreed to pay the original price he states.

Haggling is a must, says 37-year-old Sara Eisa, who has been visiting these same shops ever since she was a young girl. “We don’t let [the salesmen] choose. We hold on to our prices,” said the Sharjah-based Emirati.