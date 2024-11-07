Sharjah to launch ChatGPT-style Arabic history dictionary

Photos: Supplied

Following the monumental launch of the Historical Arabic Dictionary on September 21, 2024, the project is evolving into the Historical Dictionary GPT. This innovative platform, which was initially announced in October, is now set to launch in 2025. It will provide access to over 20 million Arabic words across 127 volumes and will allow users to interact with the dictionary in a dynamic and engaging way, much like ChatGPT.

The Historical Dictionary GPT is not just an ordinary dictionary; it represents a significant leap in how Arabic language resources are utilised. Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Arabic Language Academy, stated, "This project is an Arab initiative that transcends borders, serving as a collective effort to enrich and promote Arabic culture and language. It’s a resource that showcases our linguistic heritage while making it accessible to everyone."

The initiative aims to present a new terminological language in thought, culture, and law, showcasing the richness of Arab culture to non-Arab audiences. Khalaf emphasised, "This dictionary will not only correct misconceptions about our language but also provide a bridge for cultural exchange."

Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Academy and Project Executive Director, added, "Our children are very interested in artificial intelligence," highlighting the importance of incorporating modern technology into language learning and resource accessibility.

The Historical Arabic Dictionary, which started development in 2017, involved a collaborative effort of over 780 researchers, linguists, and experts, showcasing the collective dedication to reviving and preserving Arabic language history. Khalaf noted, "The difference between a historical dictionary and a regular dictionary lies in the context it provides. We delve into the evolution of words, their meanings, and their cultural significance." This ambitious project was undertaken with a budget of millions of dollars, although the exact figures have not been disclosed.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Al-Saoudi, General Rapporteur of the Jordanian Team, remarked on the project’s ambitious timeline, noting that it was completed in just seven years — an achievement that typically takes decades for similar dictionaries. “Despite the challenges we faced, including the pandemic, we persevered. Our team started with 200 experts and grew to a dedicated group that overcame obstacles through collaboration and innovation,” he said.

On September 21, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, announced the completion of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, which spans an impressive 127 volumes. This achievement further contributes to Sharjah's growing list of accomplishments in culture, literature, and the Arabic language, benefiting both Arab and Islamic communities.