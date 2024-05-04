Sharjah to attend international book fair in Greece as guest of honour

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 4:27 PM Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 4:55 PM

Sharjah has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Thessaloniki International Book Fair 2024, happening from May 16 to 19. The emirate will hold a series of workshops, book signings, panel discussions, as well as literary and artistic performances showcasing Emirati heritage, values and arts.

“Sharjah has long been celebrated as a beacon of Emirati and Arab identity, and we remain committed to fostering robust cross-cultural communication that transcends borders,” noted Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), stressed the importance of this celebration

“The significance of gatherings like the Thessaloniki International Book Fair cannot be overstated, as they facilitate vital communication channels between the publishing industry and content creators… The event presents an invaluable opportunity for Emirati cultural entities and industry experts to forge meaningful collaborations with their counterparts in Greece and beyond,” she added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Honouring Sharjah as the Guest of Honour at this renowned cultural event also recognises its central role as one of the key World Book Capitals.

Arab and Greek philosophical paintings

SBA will hold at the event an exhibition themed ‘Philosophies: Visual Simulation’. It is an artistic project that draws inspiration from the words of the most renowned Greek and Arab philosophers who mastered thinking and writing in Arabic and Greek.

A host of emirati and Greek painters, including Nasser Nasrallah, Rashid Al Mulla, Alia Al Hammadi, Daniela Stemtiadi, Vassilios Grivas, and Antonios Nikolopolis will collaborate to translate philosophical words, expressions and meanings into expressive paintings.

Panel discussions and live performances

Sharjah will also hold panel discussions around the themes: ‘Emerging Literature and Future Challenges’ and ‘Cultural Connections between Arabs and Greece’, while another session will focus on ‘Challenges of the Short Story in the Time of the Novel’.

Emirati and Arab poets will come together in ‘Poetic Meeting’, and address ‘The Impact of Greek Philosophy on Literature’.

There will also be creative and musical performances, along with henna sessions, tasting of Emirati traditional cuisine, book signing ceremonies, Arabic calligraphy, and art collection exhibition.

ALSO READ: