Sharjah: Russian expat woman passes away two days after converting to Islam

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 8:47 PM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 9:19 PM

A 62-year-old Russian expat, Liodmila Shtshebynia, passed away just two days after converting to Islam. With no family in the UAE, her death was announced on the Instagram account @Janaza_UAE, which posted a caption pleading, "She has no one, be her sons and brothers," urging people to attend her funeral.

The funeral was held on Monday during Maghrib prayers at the Al Shahaba mosque in Sharjah. "I just received the announcement and posted it immediately. They informed us that she has no one here, and we asked people to attend her funeral," Abdulla Hussain Almarzooqi, the founder of @Janaza_UAE, told Khaleej Times.

Abdulla Hussain Almarzooqi. Photo: Supplied

After the post by @Janaza_UAE, messages spread viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, calling on residents to attend the Janazah (funeral) prayer. One of the WhatsApp messages said: "Please ask everyone you know to join this Janazah. This sister has no family here and please keep her in your Duaa (prayer)."

Ensuring that no one is buried without prayers, Abdulla Hussain Almarzooqi has run @Janaza_UAE for ten years. Through his Instagram and X accounts, he announces funerals across the UAE, with a following of approximately 283,000 on X and 70,000 on Instagram.

Thousands of social media users expressed their condolences, with one commenting, "Her destiny is that she dies as a Muslim."

