Sharjah Ruler orders release of 683 prisoners ahead of UAE's 53rd National Day

Sharjah's Ruler ordered the release of 683 prisoners on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd National Day, Sharjah Police announced on Wednesday.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Governor of Sharjah, ordered the release of these inmates who are currently serving their prison sentence in penal and correctional institutions in the emirate.

The leader pardoned them on the condition of their good record and conduct

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decision aims to revive hope, bringing happiness and stability into the lives of the families of the inmates and their children.