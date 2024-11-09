Sharjah Ruler grants Dh4.5 million to stock libraries with latest books from SIBF

Sharjah Ruler has directed the allocation of Dh4.5 million to enrich the emirate's public libraries with the latest titles from publishing houses taking part in the ongoing 43th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

Over over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors are showcasing their publications in this year's edition of SIBF, offering a diverse array of literary and scholarly contributions.

The grant from Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to help libraries become the main reference point for researchers and readers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By reinforcing the pivotal role of libraries, this initiative strengthens the foundation for a knowledge-based society, significantly contributing to Sharjah’s comprehensive cultural renaissance.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme 'It starts with a book', the 2024 edition of the cultural extravaganza will run till November 17.