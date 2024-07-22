E-Paper

Sharjah Ruler directs equal treatment of children of female citizens in govt sector

The leader emphasised on fair treatment regardless of whether they were born before or after the mother obtained Emirati citizenship

By Wam

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:47 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 6:51 PM

Sharjah's Ruler directed the equal treatment of government employees who are children of female citizens in the emirate on Monday.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Human Resources Department to treat these government employees like any other citizens.


He also directed to treat them equally in government cadres, regardless of whether they were born before or after the mother obtained Emirati citizenship.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The leader's directive was announced during the 'Direct Line' programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

ALSO READ:


