Sharjah Ruler directs damage assessment after heavy rains cause flooding, waterlogged roads

All competent authorities must work together and coordinate to expedite possible means of support

by

Web Desk
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 8:42 PM

Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 8:44 PM

After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, Sharjah's Ruler directed the relevant authorities to immediately begin assessing the damage resulting from the effects of the weather condition that the emirate experienced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


According to Sharjah Government Media Bureau's post on X on Friday, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah also directed the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to reopen valley drains in Fujairah, which were filled in, and had caused "large accumulations of rainwater in residential neighbourhoods in the city of Kalba."

Sheikh Dr. Sultan further added that Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Department of Social Services, the emirate’s municipalities, and all competent authorities providing logistical support in operations must work together and coordinate to confront effects of the weather, begin assessing damage, and expedite possible means of support.


Earlier, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued a statement on Wednesday, ordering a study of the country's infrastructure. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE had also issued a statement appreciating the efforts of the "dedicated teams of citizens and residents". UAE leaders have also emphasized that the safety of the people is their top priority.

