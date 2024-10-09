Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 6, 1446 | DXB °C

Sharjah Ruler awards Dh36 million to sports clubs for achievements over last season

The grant is the largest in the history of the emirate and its clubs

  • WAM
  • Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 5:19 PM

An amount of Dh36 million will be awarded to clubs in Sharjah that achieved sporting achievements in the past 2023-2024 season, the Sharjah Ruler directed.

This is in recognition of the teams' efforts, and serves as motivation to their players to continue their excellence in achieving titles and championships locally and internationally in both group and individual games. The grant is the largest in the history of the emirate and its clubs.


The amount must be distributed immediately, so that sports clubs can benefit from it in preparing for the new season, supporting their games, and preparing players for upcoming events, in order to achieve more achievements and titles at the local and continental levels, directed Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

