Sharjah Ruler awards Dh36 million to sports clubs for achievements over last season

An amount of Dh36 million will be awarded to clubs in Sharjah that achieved sporting achievements in the past 2023-2024 season, the Sharjah Ruler directed.

This is in recognition of the teams' efforts, and serves as motivation to their players to continue their excellence in achieving titles and championships locally and internationally in both group and individual games. The grant is the largest in the history of the emirate and its clubs.