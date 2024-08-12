E-Paper

Sharjah Ruler approves health insurance for citizens above 45 at University Hospital

An electric link will be sent to beneficiaries to activate their health insurance and link it to their Emirates ID

Web Desk
Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:32 PM

Sharjah's Ruler on Monday approved health insurance for citizens aged 45 and above at the University Hospital in Sharjah.

The insurance will be implemented from Monday, August 12, set at a cost of Dh80 million.


An electric link will be sent to beneficiaries to activate their health insurance and link it to their Emirates ID.

The approval was announced by the Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority through the 'Direct Line'.

Web Desk

