Sharjah Ruler approves nearly Dh50-million for homeowners affected by floods in rejected cases

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:11 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 4:18 PM

Sharjah's Ruler approved financial support of around Dh50 million for those affected by rain and floods who did not earlier meet the conditions that qualify to receive support.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the monetary support on Monday for 1,806 such cases.

This aims to help those affected by the low pressure system that damaged citizens’ homes in Sharjah. It includes disbursing a lump sum assistance of Dh25,000 to 1,568 cases of homeowners who suffered leaks or external damage, and raising the minimum support for those affected to Dh50,000 for 117 cases.

The support also included 83 cases of those who hold a registration in emirates other than Sharjah, and for 38 cases of owners of new homes bought during this year. Additionally, it also includes support for owners who were not living in their homes during the unstable weather while their equipment and furniture was damaged by the heavy rains.

This initiative comes as a relief for families to prepare, maintain and furnish their homes again, provided that the Social Services Department works to re-evaluate and sort out cases that were declined and apply the exceptions directed by the Ruler of Sharjah.