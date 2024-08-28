Sharjah Ruler approves 595 scholarships for Emirati students

File Photo

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:51 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:55 PM

595 scholarships for male and female students – citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah and children of female citizens of the emirate – were approved by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The scholarships are for students who were accepted into various postgraduate programmes and specialisations at the University of Sharjah for the current semester (fall) of the academic year 2024/2025.