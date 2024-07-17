Sharjah Ruler announces over Dh15million compensation for rain-damaged houses

File Photo

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:25 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:48 PM

The Sharjah Ruler announced today that the value of compensation for people whose houses were affected by April rains should be raised to Dh50,000.

618 cases have benefited so far from the compensation, according to the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Dh15,330,000 has been approved for compensation by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. The amount must be distributed immediately to the beneficiaries, the Ruler directed the Sharjah Social Services Department.

Earlier, in April, under the directives of the Ruler, the Sharjah Executive Council enhanced safety measures while preparing proactive plans for future situations.

It was also announced that homeowners affected by the rains would receive aid, and could apply through the Sharjah Digital Platform. Through the platform, a report proving the extent of the damages would be issued, enabling the individuals to avail the aid.