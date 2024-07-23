Sharjah Ruler announces new museum, park, walkway in Kalba

File Photo

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:53 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 7:54 AM

A series of new projects in Kalba were announced by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of Supreme Council.

These include the 'Kalba Gate' project, a new museum showcasing all aspects of heritage, including customs, traditions, and folk songs, and a park surrounding the flood-devastated Khor Kalba Fort.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced an environmental, archaeological, and heritage tourism programme for Kalba, which draws on the city's existing qualities.

He also highlighted ongoing work to complete the 'Kalba Gate' project, a pathway that connects the hanging gardens with Al Hefaiyah Lake. A railing surrounds the walkway to prevent guests from falling, allowing them to view the hanging gardens, the lake, and the entire city of Kalba.

